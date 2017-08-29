Guzman1984
To be honest this is one of the best places I ever win customer satisfaction quality products and they always have more than one you respect I will highly recommend this place
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
To be honest this is one of the best places I ever win customer satisfaction quality products and they always have more than one you respect I will highly recommend this place
I have been going to the spot for about 2 years its my favorite dispensary; they have the best selection, great deals, excellent hookups and are very generous! They maintain a great atmosphere an awesome staff, and above all they are excellent at customer service. I would recommend this place to anyone and above all they are my dispensary of choice, Go here!
Thank you so much for the kind words! Check out our website, thespotforyou.com for a list of our Patient Appreciation Days! Also, this Saturday (8/31/19) from 8am-8pm we will have a Korova Takeover event with select products up to 50% off!
I LOVE 10 Spot Collective! Each Bud-tender have their own little workstation so there's never a long wait when I go in because of the efficiency. It has a very nice modern design inside that anyone can appreciate. I went in for a Heavy Hitters pen and they had plenty of different ones to choose from. I will definitely be returning and would suggest checking them out!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review! We are glad to hear about your positive experience with not only our product but with our store and atmosphere as well! The Spot family hope to see you again soon!
First time here. I've visited and frequent other locations but hands down this is the cleanest place I've been to. Nolan was our bud tender and easily approachable and very knowledgeable. Definitely will be coming back.My only bad experience was the temperature in the store it was a little warm but other than that it was a very pleasant experience.
We are glad you choose to stop by The Spot. We do our absolute best to to keep an outstanding facilty, and keep our staff knowledgeable about our products. Thank you for shouting out our Budtender Nolan! We hope to see you agian soon and make sure to mention this review to our recepionist to recieve your reward.
I’m from Washington State and so I’m used to rec shops up there. After moving to Cali it seems I either need to quit smoking or wait til they stop jacking the prices up so much. The sticker price will be 10-20 bucks more than what they are in Washington. But here the taxes ARENT included so it’s even more expensive. That being said this is the nicest storefront I’ve ever been to and the weed was exceptional even at the steep price. 10 dollar eight night owl special is legit too. Long line at this time of day tho
Thank you for the feedback! We understand your frustration with the prices, just know that we do absorb some of the taxes so you are paying only 17.25% in taxes instead of the full amount. We're glad you enjoyed your experience here, and hope you will be returning to us soon.
I was excited to visit this location as a visitor from AZ. Timed it to make it during their happy hour deal. And after I made my selections I was told they can’t give me the deal as a non California citizen. Not even accepting my medical card from AZ. I should have walked out, but I purchased because of my options being late at night. Now I wouldn’t mind if this was posted before, I would not have gone in. And I would recommend anyone visiting to go to other dispensaries, I have received deals elsewhere as a non resident. This is near Anaheim, there will be visitors and this should be made clear on your site. Way to go, you’ll never get my business again. And I will make sure to recommend elsewhere to anyone that does visit the area.
Thank you for your honest review. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Our happy hour deal, as well as all other deals, are posted both on our website as well as Weedmaps and states that it is for CA residents only :) Unfortunately, Medical patients are only covered in the state in which their medical recommendation was receieved. Please visit our website at thespotforyou.com to check out our Patient Appreciation Days for deals :)
Great help finding what your looking for
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review! We appreciate the kind feedback. Don't forget to check out our Daily deals Monday through Thursday 8am - 1pm. Hope to see you back soon!
I absolutely love coming to this shop to not only pick up product when I personally need it, but also to host events and run special deals in-store for Rad vapes. The staff is very charismatic and enjoyable to work with. Shout out to Randy and Vivian for always supporting us when we're there - never forgetting to let people know how good Rad's Neon Dream strain is. :) Also, all of the security guards are ~totally tubular~.
Thank you so much for the kind feedback. We always have fun seeing you in our shop. Thanks for shouting out to Randy and Vivian, and we hope to see you back soon!
I love this place so much. This is my go to spot. Price is really nice and happy hour is a plus! Anasia is my favorite person in the whole world! Love you guys!
We appreciate the positive feedback and for shouting out to Anasia! We hope you see you again soon!
I love this place!!! #1 stop always
Thank you for the positive feedback. We appreciate your business and don't forget to tell your friends! :)