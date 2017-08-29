Tashman on July 15, 2019

I was excited to visit this location as a visitor from AZ. Timed it to make it during their happy hour deal. And after I made my selections I was told they can’t give me the deal as a non California citizen. Not even accepting my medical card from AZ. I should have walked out, but I purchased because of my options being late at night. Now I wouldn’t mind if this was posted before, I would not have gone in. And I would recommend anyone visiting to go to other dispensaries, I have received deals elsewhere as a non resident. This is near Anaheim, there will be visitors and this should be made clear on your site. Way to go, you’ll never get my business again. And I will make sure to recommend elsewhere to anyone that does visit the area.