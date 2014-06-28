Amandafearless
The best dispensary in Bellingham.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
The best dispensary in Bellingham.
Great product's, great price. Knowledgeable staff, Pablo is amazing, super helpful always. Never feel rushed and always has great options for me that I wouldn't have found myself. Would highly reccommend to anyone, Pablo will sort you out with something great guaranteed. And if he isn't working (which is rare, I shop here all the time and he's always working) any one of their great staff can help.
I've never had anything less than a terrific experience here. The budtenders are all super nice and have only ever given me great info about what I'm looking for. Favorite budtenders? Andrew, Pablo and Robert. Hands down my favorite pot shop.
Wow! Mamatokah, thanks so much for the 5-star review and compliments about our budtenders! Hope we see you again soon.
the quality of the flower was great but the sales person wasnt knowledge at all and was super pushy and kept adding flower to my pile like a used car salesman. still good flower. Prices were ok but on high end.
Thanks for taking time to give us a review. Our budtenders usually receive high marks for being helpful. Since we're always looking to improve, we invite you to email us more details of your visit to info@i502solutions.com. Thank you.
This is my favorite store in town! friendly staff, great prices and sales, and conveniently located. Thanks for all your help tonight Pablo!
Many thanks, ddawson84, for your 5-star review! We'll pass on your kind words to Pablo.
Kelly is a rockstar!
Thanks again, OokyTanooki! We'll share the love with Kelly.
Just came by to pick something up on my way back from a road trip. Insane selection, amazing staff. Will definitely make this a regular stop whenever I'm over the border
We appreciate the review and are excited for your next visit! Hope you had a great road trip as well
It's our favorite store in Bellingham!
Thanks! We strive for the best, and its customers like you that keep us going!
This place is awesome. Love their pre rolls!
Pre-rolls are always a favorite, thanks for the great review!
my favorite place to go when I'm low on cash