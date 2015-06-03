mikeinshorelinewa on June 20, 2019

365 Recreational Cannabis provides easy access parking, a great selection of competitively priced products with generous discounts (veterans and seniors included) as well as special daily deals. This store also has a happy hour twice daily from 9am-12pm and 4-6pm. They also price match if you see something cheaper at another store and can provide the competitor's price. Luke the Budtender answered all my questions on this visit and provided all around stellar customer service. I highly recommend 365 Recreational Cannabis for all your cannabis needs and want to congratulate them on recently celebrating their 4 year anniversary.