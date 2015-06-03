skyecat5
Amazinfatastalicious
Thank you so much for that awesome description of us! Show this review to your budtender and get 10% off of your entire next purchase!
I've been to well over 50 shops in Washington State and 365 in Shoreline is still my favorite! The people running this place know what they're doing and always make me feel like family when I go in.
Thank you so much for your awesome review! We are one big family here at 365 and consider our customers family too! Let your budtender know you wrote this review next time you are in the shop and get 10% off of your entire next purchase!
Awesome selection of high end flower and concentrates at great prices with a very knowledgeable and kind staff.
Thank you so much for this kind review! We strive to provide excellent service and educate ourselves about all things cannabis! Show this to your budtender next time you are in the shop and get 10% off of your entire purchase!
Favorite shop around! All of the crew is super helpful,and knowledgeable. Always my go to for the goods. 😉 stop in and give them a visit!
Thank you so much for your kind review! Next time you are in the shop, let your budtender know that you wrote this review and get 10% off of your entire purchase!
I’ve been going to 365 for about a year now. Everyone is always so friendly; the atmosphere is amazing. I’ve gotten help from about every budtender there. They’re always honest, listen to your needs, and ask appropriate questions to help you find the right product. Price matching was great on my Pax product, and their other products are great quality. Honesty, price, and friendliness = come here! You guys are great!
Thank you so much for this great review! It is our goal to provide great customer service and honest interactions with our 365 family of customers! Next time you are in the shop, let your budtender know you wrote this review and get 10% off of your entire purchase!
365 Recreational Cannabis provides easy access parking, a great selection of competitively priced products with generous discounts (veterans and seniors included) as well as special daily deals. This store also has a happy hour twice daily from 9am-12pm and 4-6pm. They also price match if you see something cheaper at another store and can provide the competitor's price. Luke the Budtender answered all my questions on this visit and provided all around stellar customer service. I highly recommend 365 Recreational Cannabis for all your cannabis needs and want to congratulate them on recently celebrating their 4 year anniversary.
Thank you so much for this amazing review Mike! We truly appreciate your kind words! Luke is a great asset to our team and we are proud to have him! Let your budtender know next time you are in the shop that you get 10% off of your entire purchase for writing this review!
Amazing bud tenders, no what they are talking about!
Thanks for the review! Next time you are in, show this to your budtender and get 10% off of your entire purchase!
My first visit was a quick one. I needed to be in and out in minutes. 365 staff were friendly, knowledgeable and kept me within my very limited budget! She was awesome! Very happy with products, too!
Thank you so much for your wonderful review! It was lovely to meet you!
I love the staff here, they are always informative about any item you ask about. They have great deals all the time. They are open 365 days a yr. No off days. They are open on xmas eve and xmas day (who does tht :) ) It's always pretty stocked. Clean. The ONLY thing I wld say tht is an issue SOMETIMES is the parking. I've tried more than a few shops. This place is the ONLY PLACE I go to now.
Thank you so much for this amazing review! Parking can be an issue for sure, but we truly appreciate your diligence and loyalty to our shop! Pull up this review next time you are in the shop and get 10% off your entire purchase!
Favorite place
Thanks for the review! Come in to the shop and show us on your phone and get 10% off of your purchase!