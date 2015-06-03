Multiple brands available!
FLOWER- Starts at $15/3.5g, $40/14g $80/28g JOINTS- Starts at $8/4Pk -.5g Joints EDIBLES starts at $2/10mg & $15/100mg CONCENTRATES- $15/g CARTRIDGES- $15/.5g $30/1g RSO- $15/g TOPICALS- $20
Random Selection in each case. One Indica, one Hybrid, one Sativa, one Joint Brand, one concentrate, one cartridge, one edible selection in the store that rotates daily to feature different brands from budget to high end. Anything is a possibility, stop and see if it is your favorite today!
9am-12pm OR 4pm-6pm EVERYDAY to receive... BUY ONE GET ONE FOR 20% OFF!!!
All Phat Panda Products 30% off 10/g marked down to 7/g 35/3.5g marked down to 24.50/3.5g 70/7g marked down to 49.00/7g Joints 6/1g marked down to 4.20/1g Oil 60/1g marked down to 42/1g, 45/1g marked down to 31.50, 35/1g marked down to 24.50, 30/1g marked down to 21 and 20/1g marked down to 14. Cartridges 25/.5g marked down to 17.50 and 45/1g marked down to 31.50/1g
SENIOR-55+ Will Receive 10% Off Your Entire Purchase every Tuesday!! MILITARY/VETERAN-We like to thank our Men and Women of Service Please come in and enjoy 10% off your purchase as a direct thank you from 365! BIRTHDAY- Receive 20% your entire purchase on your birthday! INDUSTRY-We believe cannabis should be a community which builds up each others fires. Please bring a current Paycheck Stub and enjoy 25% off.
Our Customer's feedback, influence and better us as a whole! :) Customers who review us will receive 10% off their entire purchase when they show the us the review at checkout. Thank you!
We have a variety of brands to choose from. From shake to flower!
We want you to be able to snag your favorite deal anytime! We will price match any store, just show us their price on a valid website and we will adjust accordingly :)