Follow
3C Compassionate Care Center Naperville
630 369 4000
3C Disability Discount
Valid 3/17/2016
5% off total purchase.
Disability verification required.
3C Veteran Discount
Valid 3/17/2016
10% off total purchase with thanks to our Veterans from 3C.
Proof of service required.
GoldLeaf Under 18 Seizure
Valid 3/17/2016
10% off Ataraxia GoldLeaf products for patients with epilepsy who are 18 years old or younger.
GoldLeaf products only.
GoldLeaf Senior Discount
Valid 3/17/2016
10% off Ataraxia’s GoldLeaf products for patients age 62 and older.
GoldLeaf products only.
GoldLeaf Veteran Discount
Valid 3/17/2016
10% off Ataraxia’s GoldLeaf products for Military Vets.
Proof of service required.
3C Customer Loyalty
Valid 3/17/2016
For every $500 purchased, customer receives $25 off their next purchase. 3C keeps track of ALL purchases automatically for every patient (no card or app necessary)
All purchases.