The whole experience was very personalized, and my consultant Ryan was extremely knowledgeable about all their products. Highly recommended!
4.6
10 reviews
Great dispensary . Best in Illinois
The best Dispencery in the area it serves
Love this place!They are beyond patient with me.my brain injury causes me to take a min to explain symptoms.Definitely not a dirty place and in no way does it feel like a rec dispo,as someone said.they host seminars and classes for newbies like me.nice folks, definitely recommend!
This location is dark and feels somewhat dirty. It’s a grungy feel to it and seems more like what a recreational dispensary would be like than a medical one. I would t be surprised if this turned recreational after Jan 1, 2020. I went here for almost a year and had no particular problems. The staff was nice and friendly, I never left without product (usually not the product I wanted though), I never had to wait long enough to complain. The downsides are that the staff don’t really seem to care to give you advice on what to purchase for your particular issue. They usually just said “this is a really good strain” and I would trust them and buy just for it to turn out not to help me in the slightest. There’s lot of different strains and products and everyone’s different but I feel the staff should be somewhat knowledgeable on what helps with what the most. When I DID know what I wanted, they would never have it. I could never find anything there for my illness and almost made me feel like they weren’t trying to cater to people with my illness. Maybe that’s why the staff didn’t care to help more than they did. Who knows. I just switched to Pharmacannis North Aurora a couple months ago and would never go back to 3C. Pharmacannis has discounts on discounts that make my medicine affordable. They have PLENTY of products and selection and I’ve NEVER left with anything other than exactly what I wanted. The staff is extremely sweet and friendly and they clearly want to get to know you and help you along the way. I would NOT recommend 3C Naperville
The Manager at Naperville is great! He always makes sure if you have any issues you are taken care of.
The staff are super friendly and know how to answer all of your questions. I always feel 100% comfortable at this dispensary.
The room you enter is very cramped with no room to move . No personal touch and very business like . Staff isn’t very good , I’m Gonna be switching back to my original dispensary no place like home.
Very professional and clean.
I have been going to them for about 2+ years now. Their staff are always all very helpful and knowledgable.