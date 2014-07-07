Toastykate
prices are the lowest in the area and the staff is super polite and helpful!
By far the cheapest shop. distillate cart full gram for $27 while other shops it's $50. almost all eighths are $20-25. The staff rotates fast though, I don't think I've ever been helped by the same person twice other than the door guys, and I go every week. Takes a while to get noticed for service too. Hopefully they get the online ordering up soon.
Love this place! I will drive from Shelton to come here I love their products, staff and fun environment!
I love the store and staff! Super informative and very patient with explaining anything you might ask—or at least always willing to help you find an answer to the Q. I wish the entrance to the parking lot was bigger, but it’s still manageable. It could be worse lol! Nice vibe and welcoming to everyone 😉 Clean, bright and it’s never a dull moment when stepping into 420. Thanks again!
Great place with a good vibe. One of my two go to places.
Hands down best place for the value!! I always get a steal from 420Carp and the staff is so helpful! Will visit every time I drive south.
Customer service is great every time however the product is a bit dry. Would shop here over many other shops though!
Great shop. In each of my visits here, the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and courteous. Solid selection of quality products. Will continue to visit this location.
Fantastic! Has been my Go To for 2 years now. Great prices and bud tenders.
less than desirable.