Shelby.Norris8423 on December 26, 2018

I love the store and staff! Super informative and very patient with explaining anything you might ask—or at least always willing to help you find an answer to the Q. I wish the entrance to the parking lot was bigger, but it’s still manageable. It could be worse lol! Nice vibe and welcoming to everyone 😉 Clean, bright and it’s never a dull moment when stepping into 420. Thanks again!