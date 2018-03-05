Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Incredibly knowledgeable staff that is polite and quick to guide and inform. Their selection is varied and I have never had a product from them that wasn't spot on.
Well worth the drive!
Mdgirdler
on December 5, 2019
Friendly and informative staff.
I love coming here every time I'm in town.
ypow8863
on December 4, 2019
The budtender were very nice and provided great info of flowers
DCook5794
on December 1, 2019
The lady who helped me was very knowledgeable, especially with it being my first time in there, I am new to smoking marijuana in general, and she made me feel comfortable the entire process. Would recommend to anyone who is new to the medical marijuana world and definitely will be coming back, thank you for making my experience enjoyable.
Becca5674
on December 1, 2019
I love coming here staff is always friendly and actually know me
Ayre
on November 27, 2019
Cool place love the service and products great deals white widow is highly recommended
OOg48141
on November 26, 2019
i usually like the weed at this location but on this visit the quality was lacking i dont fault this place because they sell fire most of the time but i would do back again
Godbudz101
on November 24, 2019
Bianca and Abby were great amazing place highly recommend