Only had shake with a ton of stems and no flower. Very disappointed with this shop. Friendly staff but they need to eat their stuff together and stay stocked. Not the only post saying this either

Dispensary said:

Hello! Thanks for the feedback! We understand it has been a frustrating time for our patients but we can assure you that our flower shipments have been increasing and we expect to be fully stocked at all times with licensed flower in the near future! We encourage all of our patients to stay up to date with our social media so you never miss out on when we get new flower in! Currently we recommend the Shark Shock strain! Hope to see you soon, Thank you!