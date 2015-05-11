Binionw
So glad this place opened up by my apt, excellentnt prices, service and selection.
4.7
10 reviews
This is a great shop to find the best deals and get great and speedy service! The budtenders here are very in tune with what products are popular and great! Time is spent efficiently here and they always have the best customers! I am a brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, which means I come to 515 and bring swag and deals to the customers! I always see such comradery between the budtenders and customers here, their personal service definitely stands out! They are always there to help you out whether you're looking for a deal or to splurge! Keep it up 515!
this is my go to club. you can order on thier website and be in in out in 5 min. no problem. quality and prices are always on point. they go quick but 1/2 for 50 bux and its good weed. ghost og is fire. if your from sac and this place is not on your radar your dumb. if your rollin thru come grab a $20 8th of fire and check out the goods.
Honestly, my first and only dispensary visit ever in life. Family vacation. Slipped away to 515. Small, no frills, but awesome staff and amazing deals! Cannot recommend this place enough.
Very kind staff
Best spot in sac
Great, right off the freeway easy to fine
I love 515 so much that I refuse to spend money at any other club! I love all the products they have! they have never let me down! they have amazing service and I have nothing but the up most respect for this club and its employees, as they have always treated me with the same love and respect. you guys are my people. my home group. :) and it will never get old seeing all the patients you help walk out with smiles. You guys have affected my life in the most positive way. Thank you. <3.
I have been coming to 515 for about nine months now. I love their selection of and prices for flower. The number of vape cartridges they carry is almost too much to take in. Many, many choices. Parking can be difficult and is limited. You may circle the block a few times.
its really small and intimate, but they have bomb flowers and a huge selection of really decent priced concentrates, bought 3 eighths and a gram of nug run for under 2 bills flower weighs over too so stop by.