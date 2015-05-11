Sloon74 on April 16, 2018

I love 515 so much that I refuse to spend money at any other club! I love all the products they have! they have never let me down! they have amazing service and I have nothing but the up most respect for this club and its employees, as they have always treated me with the same love and respect. you guys are my people. my home group. :) and it will never get old seeing all the patients you help walk out with smiles. You guys have affected my life in the most positive way. Thank you. <3.