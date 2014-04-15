bendflyguy11 on June 14, 2019

This used to be by far my favorite shop in Bend for the past 2 years until they must’ve changed management or ownership the past few weeks and I’ll never step foot in it again! The products have gone down in quality and Corbyn and other friendly budtenders that Helped me on a personal level seem to all have left. I have a medical card for severe crohns disease and seeing the employees smoke cigarettes in the parking lot is off putting to say the least. I look forward to taking my business elsewhere after the last experience!