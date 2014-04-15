jnadams662
I spent $250 for some indoor stuff that taste like absolute hell taste. Like I'm smoking black pepper. Ann it leaves a burning sensation on the back of my throat. It was either not rent or it was harvested pretty much early. I don't know which but this is the worst end or that I've had it if in fact, this is indoor. So if you're trying to pay for flavor stay away from gorilla erotica. Looks like I'm gonna have to find new dispensary to go to disappointed.
Thank you for your feedback on the Gorilla Erotica! We're sorry to hear that wasn't a favorite, while it was a limited release from a local, celebrated indoor cultivator, we still have over 30 amazing strains to choose from, and we would love the chance to find you something that might better suit your tastes! 🌎 💧🌱 💨 🔥