Deals
Stop by every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:00am-3:00pm and from 4:00pm-7:00pm to check out the new edibles or oil cartridge companies. These are great opportunities to not only shop for deals from your favorite companies, but also to introduce yourself to the folks who make your medicine and learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis in a warm and friendly environment. In addition, free samples and buy one, get one free deals are always on hand!
