samhouston on June 9, 2018

Had to review to recognize the great improvement this place has made in recent months. I visited the new location today and it's SO much better! There's a little bit more room, at the very least a much better flow and a MUCH better vibe. The old location felt like a doctor's office and was tucked into the corner of a dark corner of a mall. The new location is bright, parking is easy and the layout of edibles and clones is much more approachable and accessible. Prices have come down a bit but they're still kind of high. I'm hoping things will equalize a bit as supply catches up with demand, now that we're a Full Rec State. Besides prices, I also feel like the budtenders can improve. I asked questions about each strain I picked out, in particular, I was interested in what's in the strain and what's it like. The Budtender couldn't answer any of these questions, he could only say "Uh...it's selling!". To be honest, if you just printed out Leafly cards for each strain you carry, that would make things way better for everyone. I'd like to know the lineage of the strain so that I figure out if I'll like the effects and taste. Hopefully this will improve over time. All in all, I'm rooting for 7 Stars. We need a great dispensary in this part of Richmond/El Cerrito. 7 Stars is on the way there :)