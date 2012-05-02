SBuxxJunkie3
AMAZING! From the security “with snacks” to the chill receptionist that is ALWAYS smiling when checking you in down to the budtenders always ensuring that they answer all of your questions with facts and bomb recommendations! I wrote this because I interacted with the Manager today. Had to return a leaky cartridge (I kept the receipt and packaging on a whim) and he had me in and out the store with a replacement almost immediately. Normally it’s a hassle to return faulty carts,pens, to any dispensary but 7 stars got me right and had me on my way! Would def recommend - just for amazing people loving what they do!