Deedobick
Good flower
4.7
10 reviews
Only has $15.00 grams...one shelf to choose from. Weed is not selling, place is dead as slow, and the weed is old. Nice facility and staff. Right in the hood of hoods... Brightmoor
Nah, place looks cool but I ain't feelin anything else.
I really like the atmosphere. I like the vapes I got, also the deals are not bad. I also got some flower and it was on the lower end at I think $160 an Oz Grape God and it gave me a really bad head ache and not so great on buzz for myself. Now that is not their fault I know that. I may need to spend a little more for what I need instead of compromising quantity over quality. It may have not been bad on someone just beginning. But again that headache would not have me trying that strain again.
Sooooo disappointed with how this place has gone down hill. I have been coming to this place since it originally opened (and kept coming even though they've closed a ton over the last six months). The last few ounces of flower I have got from this place have been dry, hard and overpriced. I recently went to another dispensary and it really opened my eyes to how bad this place is. Also upon calling today, they no longer have the reward program they offered before their most recent closing (and I had things saved up). I get not every place does it anyway and it's something extra the store does, but it's frustrating that I "earned" that according to their program rules and now its just lost. Dont recommend.
man one of my favorite shops great budtenders, awesome building and fast.. love the flowers
Garbage product and staff doin what owner asked for me to do and write the review this place deserves trash completely owner is complete air head
Scary neighborhood but so worth the trip! Not only friendly and welcoming but a very well thought out and designed facility, knowledgeable budtenders, good selection, no wait and great prices! Ticks every single box! I’ll be back again (and again).
My favorite Dispensary!
Zack is the man. well educated and curtious! the only dispensary I go to due to their kind staff and amazing prices!