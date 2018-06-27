Cj420buddy on June 3, 2019

Sooooo disappointed with how this place has gone down hill. I have been coming to this place since it originally opened (and kept coming even though they've closed a ton over the last six months). The last few ounces of flower I have got from this place have been dry, hard and overpriced. I recently went to another dispensary and it really opened my eyes to how bad this place is. Also upon calling today, they no longer have the reward program they offered before their most recent closing (and I had things saved up). I get not every place does it anyway and it's something extra the store does, but it's frustrating that I "earned" that according to their program rules and now its just lost. Dont recommend.