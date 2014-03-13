Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Best place in town. Great prices! Great customer service. Down to earth!
Nah_Nah_Love
on November 17, 2019
bomb ass ppl I love it here!
1redsoxfan
on November 16, 2019
Always a great experience! Will always be my go to for medicinal needs
Pumbaa13
on November 10, 2019
Bud tenders were knowledgeable and awesome to talk to.
Amazing product and great prices.
afrego95
on November 10, 2019
Really nice staff fast time and amazing prices
TheBieder21
on November 5, 2019
Best dispensary in town, everyone is knowledgeable and amazing! I will only go to this dispensary
s.norwest
on November 2, 2019
Best bud tender ever
xangth2020
on October 1, 2019
Great place very nice selection and very competitive pricing. The bud tenders are great, friendly and knowledgeable.
I would also like to thank the folks at A Better Way Medical for being the first and the reason why we have dispensaries in Klamath Falls at all. If it were not for your drive and passion there might not have been a recreational dispensary at all.
Thanks Guys!!
indicaeye
on September 26, 2019
I'm new here, and the I've tried the other two dispensaries. All seemed to have a good selection of high quality flower. But, of the three I like this one the best. Their prices are competitive, and they have some excellent quality flower. Also, the service I got was outstanding.