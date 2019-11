PUREVIBEvape on April 10, 2019

LOTS OF REASONS TO SHOP HERE! This is such a great cannabis shop! Kelli and Jay have quality customer service down to a science here! And to sweeten the pot, there are some amazing products on the shelves that are priced with the customer in mind! That's me and YOU! Stop by this shop and meet this amazing group of people. PUREVIBE highly recommends A Cut Off The Top!