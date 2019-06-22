mstormygrneyes
A+ So far! Always have what I need and great service 🥰
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
A+ So far! Always have what I need and great service 🥰
I love this place!! It’s my 2nd review :) they are great! Treat you like family, always kind and courteous and the bud is great! The only place I go
This is one of the dispensaries that will never disappoints you! Their flower are darn good. These people treat you liked you're home.
Almost always have what I need!!!
I live a plus dispensary they have the three ounces for 250 plus tax and it's always delivered and never let me down.
This was my second visit and I was very happy with the friendly service that I received! I went there for the specials, on medicine, and the specials were so great I came back, the medicine was also Quality! I hope the specials continue!💖
Love the prices love the flower drove 90 miles one way it was worth it
Everything’s Awesome!!!
Want to pick your own buds? Go here. This was the best shopping decision of my life. We got an ounce of Fruity Pebbles, for one hundred bucks. I've never in my life been able to afford an ounce of my medication at one time. The flower is out of this world. My spouse transformed like a butterfly from tension and anxiety into chatty and social, almost breezy. Veteran Owned, with amazing hearts. I sincerely hope everyone checks them out. The staff said they hope to be able to keep doing this as a daily special. This is what Patients Over Profits really looks like. Please, please support this local business.
Great flower, nice people. Only place I shop.