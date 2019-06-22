TerpTulsa on October 27, 2019

Want to pick your own buds? Go here. This was the best shopping decision of my life. We got an ounce of Fruity Pebbles, for one hundred bucks. I've never in my life been able to afford an ounce of my medication at one time. The flower is out of this world. My spouse transformed like a butterfly from tension and anxiety into chatty and social, almost breezy. Veteran Owned, with amazing hearts. I sincerely hope everyone checks them out. The staff said they hope to be able to keep doing this as a daily special. This is what Patients Over Profits really looks like. Please, please support this local business.