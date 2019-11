PineappleScott on September 1, 2018

I went here for their grand opening. They had some vendors talking about their products and a rapper guy outside. Kind of neat. I went in and was helped by an asian guy. He was pretty nice and advised me about a few of the promotions they were having. Everyone wore gloves but here is the strange thing. There was nothing actually being measured out and dispensed as far as I could tell. Maybe it was just the stuff on promotion but it looked like everything was already pre measured out or at a minimum everything that they had to measure out was considered " Top shelp bud " .... I hate pre packaged stuff. Hate it. There is so much competition in town that even at 5.00 a gram you cant afford to have pre packaged stuff. That being said the quality of the flower for the 1/2 oz I bought was still top notch for the price. 30$ .... No stems or anything. I've bought 50$ oz and 25$ 1/2 oz before and the quality is never that good. Clearly sun grown and usually a fair amount of stems. That was not the case here. I was really impressed by the quality bud especially considering the bottom of the barrel price I paid. That will bring me back for sure.