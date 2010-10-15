liz_online on July 6, 2017

I came here looking for CBD options for my chronic back pain associated with Endometriosis and anxiety. I got a CBD tincture that I like. First medical dispensary I went to and if you are looking for a professional setting that offers medicinal weed this is your spot. All employees are in medical attire, answers all your questions and takes their time with you, a security guard always at the door to let you in and out, minimal paperwork to fill out, and their AC is always super cool in the summer. I have tried going to them to see about smokeable options but they didn't have what I wanted (Harlequin).