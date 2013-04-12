jparker82
Always a pleasure stopping in. Quick friendly and they always have a decent selection with good prices. Doesn't hurt the new girl is cute ;) Def better than most!!!!!!!
cool quick stop in the springs. good strain selection, and reasonably priced.
Hey thanks for the review! Stop on in for a penny pre-roll as a thank you. We appreciate your feedback!
I have been going here for about a month. Everytime I have been in has been an absolute pleasure. Wonderful staff who make you feel welcome. I have never felt like just a "customer " in here. Great products and prices. I would highly recommend this place to everyone. This is my store for sure.
Thank you so much for your feedback! Our patients are our number one priority and we hope that is always reflected in our staff's interactions with them. Stop by for a penny pre-roll on us as a thank you. 😊💚
Emily has helped me each time i come in and everytime she's blown me away with her knowledge as a budtender, very informative. Good quality. Small but personal dispo.
Our budtenders strive to be as friendly and knowledgeable as possible, so we are always happy to hear that they're doing a great job. Thank you for your feedback, and be sure to mention your review for a penny pre-roll next time you stop in! ✌
Along with Wayne, Emily, and the rest of the staff over at Awellness, I would recommend you all to everyone.
We really appreciate you! Stop by and mention this review for a penny pre-roll on us. 😊
Since I became a member I love this place more, awsome service, great deals on the regular. shout out to crew
We are so happy to hear that, and happy to have you as a member! Stop in for a penny pre-roll on us as a thank-you! 💚
was nice
Thank you for the review! Stop on in for a penny re-roll as a thank you! 🌱💚
By far the best dispensary with the best medicine!
We aim to be the best! Glad to hear we are meeting your needs! 🙌 Stop in for a penny pre-roll on us as a thank you! 🌱💚
Very good quality selection, and always have good prices. Dani & Sandy are very knowledgeable & helpful. I would highly recommend this dispensary.
Hi Lindsay! Thank you so much for taking the time to review us! We appreciate you. Stop on in for a penny pre-roll on us as a thank you! 🌱
Great staff! Quality product! Excellent prices!
Glad to hear we are meeting your medicating needs! Stop in for a penny pre-roll on us as a thank you! 🌱🌱🌱