Do not shop here. Save your hard earned money for a different dispensary that actually cares about the people they have the audacity to call their "patients". Bags are often short and of poor quality quite a bit of stem weight added in loose stems not attached to any flower. Company refuses to stand behind their product and make anything right. Too bad to see they got too big for their britches and lost their true intentions which is to ⁶ their patients. If you are looking for managed dispensary with quality medicine and good customer service this is definitely not your place. Run away.