Savin' Sunday
Buy an 1/8 get an equal or lesser valued gram for $1!
Daily deals can be used twice unless otherwise specified
All Products
Bubbleberry
from Ace's Place
23.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbleberry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Glueball
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueball
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Unknown Brand
31.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Jack OG
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Queen Mother Goji
from Unknown Brand
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Queen Mother Goji
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Rainmaker
from Ace's Place
24.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Red Headed Stranger
from Ace's Place
18.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sensi Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Super White
from Ace's Place
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Super White
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Chronic Creations PHO Wax
from Unknown Brand
80.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 gram
$271 gram
300mg Phenotype Specific Cartridge
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.75300 mg
$21.75300 mg
600mg Phenotype Specific Cartridge
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28.75600 mg
$28.75600 mg
ABV Disposable Vape Pen
from Pure Greens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown strain
Strain
$30300 mg
$30300 mg
Become Cartridges
from Become
59%
THC
28.7%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$40.75½ gram
$40.75½ gram
Bubble Blunt
from The Flower Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.251 gram
$31.251 gram
Bubble Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
55.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$49.251 gram
$49.251 gram
CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$791 gram
$791 gram
Chroma Cartridge
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown strain
Strain
$38.5½ gram
$38.5½ gram
CO2 Applicator
from Organa Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Colors Cartridge
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various strains
Strain
$31.25½ gram
$31.25½ gram
Dabaratus Phenotype Specific Distillate
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Full Spectrum Extract
from Green Dot Labs
65.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Hybrid Pax Pods
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$54½ gram
$54½ gram
Indica Pax Pods
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$54½ gram
$54½ gram
BHO Wax
from Kush Masters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Mile High Xtractions Distillate Cartridge
from Mile High Xtractions
92.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$40.751 gram
$40.751 gram
Mile High Xtractions VFire Pod
from Mile High Xtractions
85.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$52.751 gram
$52.751 gram
Mindset Vape Cartridges - Phenotype Specific
from Dixie Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28.75½ gram
$28.75½ gram
Moroccan Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
46.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$39.51 gram
$39.51 gram
O.Pen Original 250mg Phenotype Specific Cartridge
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131/4 G
$131/4 G
O.Pen Original 500mg Phenotype Specific Cartridge
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24½ gram
$24½ gram
Panacea Cartridge
from Craft Concentrates
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Various strains
Strain
$28.75½ gram
$28.75½ gram
Pax Budder Pods - Strain Specific
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$54½ gram
$54½ gram
Pax Distillate Pods
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$36½ gram
$36½ gram
Pax High Terpene Extract Pods
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72½ gram
$72½ gram
Pax Live Resin Pods - Strain Specific
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72½ gram
$72½ gram
Phenotype Specific Applicators - 1000mg
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$43.251 gram
$43.251 gram
PHO Wax
from Chronic Creations
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various strains
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Reserve 1000mg Phenotype Specific Cartridge
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$781 gram
$781 gram
