Ace's Place
Friday's $20 Select 1/8
Valid 1/4/2019 – 1/1/2020
Every Friday: Top tier strain sold as $20 an 1/8 all taxes included, out the door. Limited 2 per customer!!!
Limited 2 per customer!
Wax Wednesday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Buy 2 concentrates get the 3rd half off; Buy 2 Green Rooster Concentrates get the 3rd for $1
Daily Deals can be used twice unless otherwise specified.
Smokin' Saturday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
10% off ALL FLOWER
Cannot be combined with other deals or discounts
Savin' Sunday
Buy an 1/8 get an equal or lesser valued gram for $1!
Daily deals can be used twice unless otherwise specified
Terpy Thursday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off all cartridges and topical products
Twisted Tuesday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Get a penny 0.5g prerolled joint with every purchase of $15 or more, 1g joint with purchase of $40 or more.
If 28g limit is reached no other product can be purchased
Munchie Monday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Buy 2 edibles get the 3rd 50% off, buy 2 Green Rooster Edibles get 1 for $1
Daily deal can be used twice unless otherwise specified