Okay. So I am not a person to normally leave reviews, but there is no way I could go without doing so after my visit today. It was my first time there, and of course I was a little nervous. I was greeted with such a welcoming feel from all of the staff and Frankie worked me directly. I had a zillion questions, and she had an answer for every single one. She educated me on a ton of strains she thought would be best for my condition. Her customer service seemed too good to be true - she should host some sort of customer service class for some of these cell phone companies haha In all seriousness, she was just someone you could talk to forever. Even the other patients that came in were really friendly and just a good vibe all the way around. I did a lot of research before picking them, and it was surely worth it. They have a great menu and good quality product!