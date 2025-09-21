Weed deals
About this dispensary
Adegoke Dispensary
Now Open Under New Ownership! We’re proud to introduce ourselves as the new faces behind your favorite dispensary in Washington, D.C. Owned and operated by the first—and only—Nigerian-American dispensary owner in both D.C. and the U.S., our shop represents a bold step forward in representation, community, and quality cannabis care. Our mission is simple: to provide premium products in a welcoming, knowledgeable, and inclusive environment. Whether you're a longtime medical patient, a cannabis connoisseur, or just curious, we’re here to guide you with expertise and warmth. We’re not just a dispensary—we’re a part of the culture and the community. Stop by, say hello, and experience the difference of a dispensary that truly reflects the diversity of D.C. Come visit us—same location, brand new energy.
- 1710 Rhode Island Avenue NW, 3rd Floor, Washington, DC
- call 202-618-5635
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 464
- debit cardcash
- License Med
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalBlack ownedWoman owned