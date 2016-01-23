32 Reviews of Adegoke Dispensary
4.8(32)
4.8
Quality
4.9
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
k........y
January 23, 2016
My first visit, I was assisted by Jen and David. Jen was so super patient with me as I did not know a single thing about MMJ, just simple things, like what an eighth was, indica vs sativa etc.... My 2nd visit, David assisted me and he immediately remembered who I was from a month ago. Asked me how MMJ was working out with my travel schedule and if it has helped any. That is really cool when the people at the dispensary assigned to you, actually take an interest in you and remember stuff about you even only having met me once. I've had doctors for years who still don't know who I am. Can't comment much on product because I'm so new, but people wise, customer server and knowledge..... A ++++ See you guys soon!!!! A tip for all, this is a cash only place. Bring enough. :)
4........h
June 28, 2017
#AreYouDumb Why would you go anywhere else but Herbal Alternatives? Everyone on staff is mad chill and very accurate when it comes to dosage suggestions and the right kind of medicine to help with your specific condition. What I like about them is their discrete location. It's very secured. And it's surrounded by plenty of people working downtown. You won't get robbed here. #NoShade Every month they put at least 3 different strains on sale. Mostly hybrids, an indica and a sativa leaving hybrid. Go to StickyGuide.com and compare prices between them and the other dispensaries in DC. Class acts here! The other patients are just as cool. Herbal Alternatives host social events regularly too; so you get to meet and greet other patients. What more can I say? Oh yeah; if you choose them as your dispensary they hook you up on your first visit! Like really hook you up! By the way, when it's your birthday they got you with that too!
4........c
June 24, 2016
I came a while back for help with my paperwork and David was super patient wth me. After getting my card, the entire staff welcomed me warmly and made me feel like family. David was extremely patient as I asked a million questions and guided me through the whole process. I was very nervous (this is my first time using cannabis) but I was confident when I left. I can't wait to go back - I recommend my newly extended family highly!!!!
t........n
June 23, 2017
Okay. So I am not a person to normally leave reviews, but there is no way I could go without doing so after my visit today. It was my first time there, and of course I was a little nervous. I was greeted with such a welcoming feel from all of the staff and Frankie worked me directly. I had a zillion questions, and she had an answer for every single one. She educated me on a ton of strains she thought would be best for my condition. Her customer service seemed too good to be true - she should host some sort of customer service class for some of these cell phone companies haha In all seriousness, she was just someone you could talk to forever. Even the other patients that came in were really friendly and just a good vibe all the way around. I did a lot of research before picking them, and it was surely worth it. They have a great menu and good quality product!
g........a
September 16, 2017
called to ask in my med card was good they was angry yelled at me and hung up the phone this place is bull shit
B........e
June 5, 2018
I looovveeee this location. I meant to do my review earlier. Freddy and Frankie (I hope I remember their names correctly) were everrryyyyything. So friendly. Very social, respectful and knowledgeable. I wanted to try all of DC dispensaries, but I think this is my one stop shop! My go to spot in the city!
t........4
January 30, 2019
You gotta try the Gelato Cake !!!! Str8 🔥🔥🔥🔥
L........y
March 22, 2016
A truly wonderful dispensary with amazing service, kind people, and great products.
s........t
December 17, 2019
This is my favorite DC dispensary – gentle, knowledgeable, incredibly queer friendly and down to earth. Frankie and Maximo are two of my faves among their knockout staff. Great symptom to strain matching by their staff, and customizable quantity depending on how much cash you have. Sales or smaller sample amounts of strains are typically available and help you to try stuff out. Bright, clean, and open environment. I love their flexibility and selection, and the people keep me coming back!
n........3
April 29, 2016
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Herbal Alternatives II! The people are incredibly helpful and really take an interest in helping each patient. They are very informative and will definitely steer you in the right direction! I was just there today, and they actually just for capabilities to take credit cards now and they will be installing an ATM on location as well! I highly recommend this place to anyone and everyone!!! :)
Z........l
August 22, 2019
This location is a little hard to find. No signs or anything. It's on the second floor of an office complex and you have to show your med card to get access to the second floor. The staff is knowledgeable and helpful. They are usually very busy. It's a cash only business so be prepared or pay the ATM fee. Overall I would and have visited here again.
c........2
March 3, 2018
I love this place!
J........e
February 28, 2018
Fantastic spot. Staff is knowledgeable and super friendly. The quality and variety of the selection is also some of the best I’ve seen in the area.
I........s
June 28, 2019
Herbal Alternatives is my go-to Location when I’m in DC. It’s very discreet but the staff is amazingly helpful and friendly; not to mention the prices are very reasonable actually beyond comparable! You can’t go wrong with a visit to Herbal Alternatives
C........a
July 12, 2018
While conducting a study for grad school about the best dispensaries in the area based on ratings and popular demand, this place came on top. Wow, I needed to go in person to really see what people were describing to me. Indeed, this place made the mark. Congrats Jenn for such great work. Congrats to staff again, specially Joan who makes you feel so confortable with her many stories.
T........7
September 8, 2019
I absolutely loved the dispensary tech named Brandon Miles. It was my first time in a dispensary in DC and I was amazed at the quality of Brandon’s knowledge and how generous he was with his time. You see I’m a medical marijuana patient from Pennsylvania and we don’t have the option to actually see and smell the products. There’s nothing worse than getting home with your medication that you spent a small fortune on and to open up the products and find improperly cured flower and poorly trimmed plants. Well Brandon was amazing by allowing us DC newbies ask to see and smell everything and then he weighed out our products directly in front of us! We will most definitely be back in a couple weeks. It’s well worth the drive for the amazing variety of products and the friendly one on one service. The prices and wide variety of products are a bit better than in Pennsylvania too. I’m loving the staff, the vibe of the place and their amazing deals!!!
m........9
October 7, 2021
5 stars in every way shape and form! Was recommended here from a friend prior to getting my ID card. Called and spoke with Joan who was wonderful and walked me through the steps and made the process seamless. They have amazing product, knowledgeable staff and great prices! Haven’t tried any other dispensaries in DC, but don’t see a reason to and will keep coming back.
l........2
January 31, 2018
First time i went there got greeted with a friendly welcome. the staff is very nice, and i cant wait to join there program in the next few weeks
B........0
September 23, 2018
Great service and quality. see you soon.
s........o
September 18, 2017
Simply the best! Great people and great products.
c........a
May 20, 2017
The best place and best staff! Always kind, patient, helpful and well stocked.
S........1
February 19, 2019
First visit here and staff was very welcoming and informative. Jennifer helped me out and was very friendly and knowledgeable. Great experience.
J........s
June 26, 2018
Awesome. I love the ppl there. Nice environment
X........S
September 18, 2022
This establishment is top notch! It was my first experience with a dispensary. They were so helpful with the process and even communicate with you by text. Tiffany cheerfully helps you with any questions you have. I will be coming back.