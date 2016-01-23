#AreYouDumb Why would you go anywhere else but Herbal Alternatives? Everyone on staff is mad chill and very accurate when it comes to dosage suggestions and the right kind of medicine to help with your specific condition. What I like about them is their discrete location. It's very secured. And it's surrounded by plenty of people working downtown. You won't get robbed here. #NoShade Every month they put at least 3 different strains on sale. Mostly hybrids, an indica and a sativa leaving hybrid. Go to StickyGuide.com and compare prices between them and the other dispensaries in DC. Class acts here! The other patients are just as cool. Herbal Alternatives host social events regularly too; so you get to meet and greet other patients. What more can I say? Oh yeah; if you choose them as your dispensary they hook you up on your first visit! Like really hook you up! By the way, when it's your birthday they got you with that too!