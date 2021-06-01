This place is excellent. This was my second visit and it was just as good as the first. The staff is super well informed and made me feel very welcome. The same young lady helped me during both visits. I didn’t get her name because I’m hard of hearing but her cashier number was 53700. She gave me a ton of useful info. Like that they have $200 punch card! I had no idea. This place is super low key. You don’t have to park on a main route which is great if you appreciate your privacy. And it seems like a hidden gem. They only do medical so the place isn’t swarming with people. You can ask questions and get real feedback without being rushed out the door. It has that mom and pop shop vibe with a contemporary look. Great place. Can’t say enough. I will be a regular customer moving forward. Not only was they staff ABSOLUTELY SUPERB! The medicine was too!