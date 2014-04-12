blueJedi on November 1, 2018

Moved back to Albany recently and this has been my go-to shop. My first week back, the other big place in town sold me some dabs that had sat at room temperature for at least half a year -- awful taste and consistency, never again. Albany Alternative has down-to-earth staff, refrigeration for concentrates/edibles, and OMMP bags on the rare occasion that I forget to bring one. They also round to the nearest dollar when accounting for taxes-- unlike the place nearby with the old oil, making me run out to my car for $0.80 change cuz of some weird pricing -- that makes life easier. Thanks for the quality service.