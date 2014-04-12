MoranMaria23
I really like that they are very friendly and they have great service.
crap staff and crap weed. was not greeted when I came in.
super cool place simple and nice people
The employees are always super helpful. Nice selection. They have great deals in general plus daily deals which are awesome as well. Literally my favorite dispensary in Albany, I reccomend to anyone and everyone.
Moved back to Albany recently and this has been my go-to shop. My first week back, the other big place in town sold me some dabs that had sat at room temperature for at least half a year -- awful taste and consistency, never again. Albany Alternative has down-to-earth staff, refrigeration for concentrates/edibles, and OMMP bags on the rare occasion that I forget to bring one. They also round to the nearest dollar when accounting for taxes-- unlike the place nearby with the old oil, making me run out to my car for $0.80 change cuz of some weird pricing -- that makes life easier. Thanks for the quality service.
Small location, but decent selection and friendly staff. Medical and recreational are split into two sections, which is convenient for patients.
I have reasentley started going to different dispensaries with my husband and I am the most pleased with how Albany alternative health solutions was when talking to them for the first time it felt as if I knew them for years they just treat you like family. Every thing was clean and organized. I especially like the fact they have med and rec separate
I like how they have Medical and rec are split apart. And the people are so kind and inviting. Will definitely be returning.
I love the products and I love the prices
Best place in town by far. Professional atmosphere very friendly and knowledgeable staff.