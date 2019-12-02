Offering delivery
Electric Lettuce - Alberta
Offering delivery
Fresh Delivery from Pilot Farms Now $48 1/2 oz
Valid 12/2/2019 – 12/9/2019
Limited Time Only. Pilot Farms Mtn Girl Huckleberry and Mtn Girl now $48 for 1/2 oz.
Some restrictions may apply
All Products
Neon Lights
from Yerba Buena
23.68%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Neon Lights
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
29.5%
THC
0.69%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Mendo Ultraviolet
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
23.96%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mendo Ultraviolet
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Blackberry Octane #7
from Prūf Cultivar
28.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blackberry Octane #7
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Layer Cake
from Ideal Farms
32.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Bubbl3gum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbl3gum Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Pineapple Express
from Yerba Buena
22.06%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Telenovela
from Pilot Farm
7.98%
THC
6.43%
CBD
Telenovela
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
Sonic Screwdriver #2
from Prūf Cultivar
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Forward Cannabis
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Dog Park #5
from Prūf Cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dog Park #5
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
VVS Chem
from Prūf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Mountain Girl
from Pilot Farm
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
from Pilot Farm
18.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
Astral Works
from Prūf Cultivar
5.75%
THC
9.68%
CBD
Harle-Tsu x Tangerine Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Beach Wedding #3
from Prūf Cultivar
28.94%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake x Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Blue Dragon Desert Frost (High CBD) *CGC*
from Yerba Buena CBD
0.75%
THC
16.56%
CBD
Blueberry x Sour Diesel x Desert F
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Borderliner Xtrm
from Critical Green Farms
20.04%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Borderliner Xtrm
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Future #1
from 7 Points Oregon
35.26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Future
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
GSC
from Fr33dom Farms
34.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
31.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Irish Cream
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Irish Cream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Jet Fuel Acai No. 3
from Prūf Cultivar
18.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Llama Kush (High CBD)
from East Fork Cultivars
0.58%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Llama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Original Glue
from Fr33dom Farms
32.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
24.4%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Golden Goat x Tangie Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
White Sumo
from Prūf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Sumo
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Garlicane Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71.48%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Garlicane
Strain
$301 g
Platinum Kush Breath Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
67.48%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Platinum Kush Breath
Strain
$301 g
Valley Chem O.G. Live Resin Budder
from Echo Electuary
65.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Chem O.G.
Strain
$401 g
Synchronicity Live Resin Budder
from Echo Electuary
68.4%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Synchronicity
Strain
$401 g
Blueberry Northern Lights Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
70.84%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Blueberry x Northern Lights
Strain
$201 g
Chunk Dawg Shatter
from White Label Extracts
76.52%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Chunk Dawg
Strain
$251 g
Jack Herer x Bubbabomb x 9D4 Shatter
from White Label Extracts
71.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Jack Herer x Bubbabomb x 9D4
Strain
$251 g
Kings Kush Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
65.55%
THC
0.71%
CBD
King's Kush
Strain
$601 g
Snickerdoodle Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
66.15%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Snickerdoodle
Strain
$601 g
Tres Dawg Shatter
from Mana Extracts
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tres Dawg
Strain
$151 g
1234567