vapemeawaysac on August 19, 2019

Size truly doesn’t matter when it comes to this shop! I always want to bring people here because they are blown away every time with the selection they keep with such a small space! Its is very well decorated, well stocked, and filled with employees ready to help you find what cannabis product YOU need! I am a brand ambassador for heavy hitters, which means I get to hang out in this cool shop once a month, and interact with, get to know, and educate the awesome customers who visit! I have even brought my mom here, that’s how cool it is! The budtenders really know their products, they know how to help, and they probably see have the most diverse customers! They have a great location, right across from Safeway, so you can get your munchies promptly! Take a lightrail, or a jump bike, and you wont be sorry you visited All About Wellness!