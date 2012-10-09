Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great place for meds. The drive-thru service is very convenient for those who have anxiety or that have issues with mobility. ^_^
rutheemae
on April 2, 2019
awesome products and staff!!!
SammieSmith
on March 27, 2019
i love it here!!!!
E-skee
on March 12, 2019
this place always has tweakers working in their that rip you off and the owner has shot someone in the parking lot...
Voicelessstoner
on October 31, 2018
Great medicine and great staff
Nikolemaldonado
on September 21, 2018
I was super Nervous and they let my husband in the front room to explain everything to me. Then when I went in the back I they were very helpfully and super informative. I felt comfortable leaving that I will be ok.