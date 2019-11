tajblue on August 9, 2019

Always had a great experience from the entrance to shopping and leaving, positive and friendly. These guys make the only budder (Yeti) which is outstanding! 50 a half g. Kind of pricey but outstanding product. Their process for the budder must be incredible due to high quality stuff. They are at the forefront of high quality budder in fact the only sellers of budder. I hope they create more strains and bring the prices down to competitors prices. Come on Green do it for the angry Hawaiians.