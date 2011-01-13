IrishGreenEyes77
Staff was very polite and friendly and helpful.
3.8
10 reviews
staff was kind and helpful. great selection.
As soon as I approached the register the man re-asked for my legitimate drivers license(I am 23), and he not only proceeded to bend it to the point of breaking the lamination but also refused to give my “fake” ID back. I called the police and as they arrived, confirmed my ID and gave there sincerest apologies. I am currently trying to press charges on the manager to pay the fee of a new license
Great buds, great staff, good prices. When I visited the shop in December, the atmosphere was kinda off, and it seemed like the shop could stand to invest in some interior decorating/redoing the space. Yeah people are mostly looking at the buds, but Alpenglow could stand to spruce up the shop to compete with their neighbors... Ultimately its about the buds and these guys have some great product.
Excellent service, the bud tenders are knowlegable, patient and friendly. The quality of the bud is excellent! Trying all their strains....reviews to come:)
I have been a long time shopper at Alpenglow Botanicals and I've unfortunately had to watch as their company grew in size but significantly decreased in quality. Their products are extremely inconsistent and I never know what I can find there anymore. Some of my favorite strains were found here and now all I find are seeds! Cheapest in the county for a reason, a few bucks more down the road will save you the disappointment. Super bummer!
Definitely best prices for Rec in the county. :-) Oh and the guys rock! Dave is the man! :-)
needs more selection
Typical hydro. Nice white appearance with an taste of a plastic water bottle on exhale. Not medical grade! Recreational only!!
Not friendly. Won't let u know if prices change