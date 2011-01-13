spyrojames on January 10, 2018

As soon as I approached the register the man re-asked for my legitimate drivers license(I am 23), and he not only proceeded to bend it to the point of breaking the lamination but also refused to give my “fake” ID back. I called the police and as they arrived, confirmed my ID and gave there sincerest apologies. I am currently trying to press charges on the manager to pay the fee of a new license