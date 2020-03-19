158 products
Corona Lay Off Discount
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/2/2020
If you are a service industry worker and have been laid off due to the Corona Virus, please, let us know and we will give you 20% off of your purchase. We are all in this together!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. OLCC Daily Limits.
Staff picks
Orange C**kie MAC | $280 |
from Oregonic Farm
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange C**kie MAC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Happy Cabbage Farms | Ice Cream Cake | Fresh Pressed Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
63.25%
THC
0.59%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Pure Ratios | 1: 1 Transdermal Patch
from Pure Ratios
23.7mg
THC
23.7mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$15each
$15each
All Products
Blue City Diesel | $280 oz |
from Wykanush Cannabis
27.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
White-99 | $180 oz | *USUALLY $280/OZ*
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
27.31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$222 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Golden Goat | $280 oz |
from Garden First Cannabis
27.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Platinum Yeti | $90 |
from ITEM 9
23.12%
THC
0%
CBD
platinum Yeti
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Zgeist | $120 oz |
from ITEM 9
17.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Zgeist
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lemon Kush | $120 oz |
from ITEM 9
20.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Cpt. Crunchy | $120 oz |
from ITEM 9
22.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
cpt crunchy
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chocolope | $60 |
from ITEM 9
16.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$12⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Zkittles | $90 oz |
from Vertical Extent
17.55%
THC
1.02%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Dark Purple Hindu | $90 oz |
from Vertical Extents
18.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
dark purple hindu
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Purple Terps | $90 oz |
from Attis Farms
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Terps
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
White Tahoe C**kies | $75 oz |
from Alta Crest
20.4%
THC
1%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Fire OG | $60 oz |
from Alta Crest
22.1%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$12⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Bowie Kush | $75 oz |
from Best Budz
13.8%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Bowie Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Cherry Chem | $75 oz |
from Alta Crest
19.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Deadhead OG | $75 oz |
from Alta Crest
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Sunset Sherbet | $75 oz |
from Alta Crest
20.9%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Sour Space Candy | $60 oz | CBD
from LEAP FARMS
0.6%
THC
16.83%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$12⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Rose City Diesel | $60 oz |
from ITEM 9
15.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Rose City Diesel
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$12⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
WiFi | $120 oz |
from Kana Farms
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
WIFI
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Berzerker | $120 oz |
from Medicinal Roots
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Berzerker
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Black Dog | $120 oz |
from Medicinal Roots
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Black D.O.G.
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Cake Bomb | $90 oz |
from Medicinal Roots
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Bomb
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Purple Punch | $75 oz |
from LEAP FARMS
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Pie Hoe | $120 oz |
from LEAP FARMS
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Serious Huckleberry | $120 oz |
from LEAP FARMS
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberries
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
You Are Grape | $75 oz |
from LEAP FARMS
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Snowman | $150 oz |
from Kana Farms
25.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Snowman
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Mumbles | $150 oz |
from Rolen Stone Farms
18.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mumbles
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Do-Si-Do | $150 oz |
from Gardener's
21.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Island Girl #12 | $150 oz |
from Rolen Stone Farms
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Girl #12
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Body Of God | $120 oz |
from LEAP FARMS
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Body of God
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Frank's Gift/Herijuana | $90 oz |
from LEAP FARMS
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Frank's Gift
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
MK Ultra | $220 oz |
from TJ's Gardens
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Pure Essential | $220 oz |
from Cold Frame Farms
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Essential
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Ice Cream Man | $220 oz |
from Cold Frame Farms
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies | $220 oz |
from TJ's Gardens
21.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
