They record patient information and share it between other stores a clear violation of privacy rights.

Dispensary said:

We must record patient information as required when using a Medical card. But it never leaves our system, other than to OLCC as also required so that they can track how much you purchase. We have the papers here on site that explain why it is required and issued b y OLCC. We are always more than willing to explain the procedure and show the papers from OLCC about the topic. You are more than welcome to look at them the next time you are in so we can insure you that your information is safe on site.