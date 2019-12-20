43 products
X-MAS SPECIAL $150 Ounce of RAINBOW BELTS & CREAM CARAMEL
Valid 12/12/2019 – 1/1/2020
While supplies last! Cream Caramel is a 90/10 indica lean hybrid that is great for pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Fully tested and grown INDOOR by our grow Okie Herb
Must be an OMMA Card Holder. While supplies lasts!
All Products
X-Mas Special $150 Ounce (includes tax)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
MAC
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NC Fire
from Unknown Brand
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Arise
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Belt
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Strudel
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rock Steady
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Love
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cream Caramel
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
1937 1g Shatter
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
1937 .5 Crumble
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
1937 Moon Rocks
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Sundae Extracts 1g Vape Carts
from Unknown Brand
93.2%
THC
2.14%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Twisted Roo 1g Full Spectrum Vape Cart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Twisted Roo 1000mg THC Tincture
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$951 oz
In-store only
Sunday Extracts Wax and crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
1937 1 gram Vape Cartridges
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
1937 RSO
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Zion's 50mg Cereal packs
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Zion's 100mg Fire Stixx
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sweet Jane Chocolates
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sweet Jane Cookies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
XXX Tonic 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Washing Machine
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Rocksteady
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Sundae Strudel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Pure Love
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Rocksteady
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Clones
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Ooze STACK silicone glass water pipe
from Ooze
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Jay's (locally blown) Color Changing Glass Pipes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Jay's (locally blown) Lg Glass Pipes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
1:1 US Cannabis Cream 250mg
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1:1 THC/CBD Full Spectrum Bath Salts
from Unknown Brand
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Debowler Ash Tray
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Dab Cap/Vape to Rig Adapter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Glass screens
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1each
In-store only
12