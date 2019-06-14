datazmom on August 9, 2019

If they would just get some consistency in their products. I found a couple strains that work best for me and now they don't have them. Hopefully soon all this will not be an issue. It is one of the best dispensaries I have visited They treat you like friends, have great attitudes and knowledge of their product. The prices fall in line with most of what I am seeing around the area. I like the location since I don't have to deal with the big city traffic to get there.