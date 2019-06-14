Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Great product as well. Definitely will return!
Spanked
on August 31, 2019
Your in-house Bud is fantastic. You folks are Awesome.See you soon.
Beanz456
on August 17, 2019
Very helpful professional but still a very friendly welcoming place
datazmom
on August 9, 2019
If they would just get some consistency in their products. I found a couple strains that work best for me and now they don't have them. Hopefully soon all this will not be an issue.
It is one of the best dispensaries I have visited They treat you like friends, have great attitudes and knowledge of their product. The prices fall in line with most of what I am seeing around the area. I like the location since I don't have to deal with the big city traffic to get there.
UncleDeckard
on July 29, 2019
Staff are very helpful and friendly. Their CBD products are great with excellent variety. Their medical products are great too and these folks know their product! This is my main dispensary.
Akristocat65
on July 21, 2019
Very cool!!! Helpful staff! Great selection! Definite favorite stop!!!
Ginsrodeo
on July 16, 2019
Great customer service very knowledgeable about their different products that they offer very professional and great atmosphere will be back to purchase more