22LouDawgg on August 18, 2016

I've stopped by this place a couple of times because I thought I was getting a good deal, but the product , area, and shop are extremely sketchy . The product comes in crappy black plastic bags. The product is extremely dry, and I was shorted on my 1/8 by .5 of a gram so my 1/8 only weighed 3 grams. Last I looked an 1/8 weighed 3.5 . Just the start of it, when I pulled up last time the owner of the shop was getting into a physical fight with a customer he claimed sold pills too his girlfriend in front of the shop : WTF ??? I had too wait and watch the whole crap happen before anyone acknowledged that I was there to buy something - never again !! Too many places to go too- don't waste your time !!