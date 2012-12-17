Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I became a member because of the amazing qualoty, selection, and staff.
hcmalon77
on June 14, 2018
I brcame a member right away because of the quality, selection, and staff at all of the locations. AOM is awesome!
DEREK655321
on December 1, 2017
Favorite store to visit for green! Always a great selection of strains. Greatest bud tenders ever, always a good shopping experience
JMangold513
on October 11, 2017
Try the Challenge Cone. super knowledgeable and friendly staff. clean environment.
ausdalmike
on March 15, 2017
Best flower in town! Hands down! A couple female bud tenders don't make you feel like a patient?
DNA78
on November 11, 2016
I'm a crohns disease patient and was treated good the first time, when I went back to become a member is when they couldn't help me , treated like I was off the street scum . really disappointed on how they handle real medical patients
jasonslone007
on June 18, 2015
Best flower in the Springs. Knowledgable staff who are always happy and willing to answer any questions. Great specials!
PeaceInLife
on June 17, 2015
Great staff and product. Always fast to serve with consistent, excellent organic medicine! Love!
snipesisblack
on June 5, 2015
great location. some of the best buds in town.
jbnatp
on June 4, 2015
I absolutely love altitude! been to several shops and I knew after my first visit this was the one! everyone
and everything here is absolutely amazing!!!