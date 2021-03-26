Our mission at Pure Canna’s flagship location is to provide the purest quality cannabis products at unadulterated prices. We are located at 5829 Executive Dr. Lansing, MI 48911. We look forward to assisting cannabis customers from the surrounding areas of Jackson, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Kent, Barry, Eaton, Ingham counties & more! This beautifully designed, 30,000 SQ FT, co-located facility houses both a Medical & Recreational Provisioning Center, Cultivation, & Processing. In our efforts to build an entity that stands out amongst the competitors, we at Pure Canna put our patients' needs first. Some of our top recreational cannabis strains include Peanut Butter Cookies, Gelato, Wonka Bars, Space Runtz, Papaya Cake, and many more! Our variety of selection is ever-evolving to accommodate each customer's preferences. We also have a wide range of concentrates including premium (Rec) live resins from Fwaygo, Concentrate Kings, and Errlking. Concentrates on the Medical side consisting of some of Michigan's premier brands, Cannalicious, Element (live THCA and resin), Church (disposable and full gram carts), and more! We are a vertically integrated company looking forward to providing the community with pure cannabis products for years to come. We are offering Curbside Service for both Medical and Recreational cannabis products! 1. Place your order online with Pure Canna. However, if you prefer to order at the store, we will provide a menu through curbside ordering. 2. Upon arrival at the store, have your IDs ready (including your Med Card for patients). Proceed to the link provided in your "Order Verification" text. 3. Once mutually confirmed, a Pure Canna staff member will gather the IDs and payment, and return with your order. Please be sure to ask about our REWARDS program! It is as easy as pointing your camera at the QR code posted on our curbside signs in the parking lot. All transactions are currently CASH ONLY, but we do offer access to an ATM located on site.