SAUCY SATURDAY SPECIALS
Valid 11/4/2019 – 1/1/2021
-ALL CURBSIDE PICKUPS: 15% OFF ORDER! -BIG GAS LIVE RESIN .5G 2/$55 -PRESTO! PRE ROLLS 3/$25 -MIDNIGHT BARS 2/$40* -MONSTER DABBABLES $50/G* -CHILL RUB 2/$65* **LOBBY CLOSED. DELIVERY OR CURBSIDE PICKUP AVAILABLE.** *ALL CURBSIDE PICKUPS: 15% OFF ORDER!*
*EXCLUSIONS MAY APPLY! *NO STACKING OF BUNDLES OR DISCOUNTS *BUNDLE DEALS ONLY WHILE IN STOCK
All Products
Snoop Dawg 1g
from Unknown Brand
26.72%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Milk and Cookies By True North
from Unknown Brand
22.54%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Breathwork by True North
from Unknown Brand
20.01%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$195½ ounce
$3851 ounce
RedBudRoots HMK Jar 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
Rum Punch
from Unknown Brand
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Rozay #1
from Unknown Brand
14.68%
THC
___
CBD
$5½ gram
$5½ gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Head Master Kush 1g
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
9 Pound Hammer
from Unknown Brand
12.59%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Snoop Dawg
from Unknown Brand
28.8%
THC
___
CBD
$9.5½ gram
$9.5½ gram
$191 gram
$58⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$230½ ounce
$4451 ounce
Meat Breath
from Unknown Brand
14.1%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Kalkushka
from Unknown Brand
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$8.5½ gram
$8.5½ gram
$171 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$195½ ounce
$3851 ounce
Garlic Juice
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$8.5½ gram
$8.5½ gram
$171 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$195½ ounce
$3851 ounce
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
17.92%
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$47⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
Silverback Gorilla
from Unknown Brand
18.63%
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ gram
$6.5½ gram
$131 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
Orange Cheddar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$47⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Snoop Dawg 3.5 Jar
from Unknown Brand
26.72%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
MonsterXtracts SFV OG Terp Sugar .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
RedBudRoots Head Master Kush 1g
from Unknown Brand
67.2mg
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
MonsterXtracts GG#4 Terp Sugar 1G
from Unknown Brand
12.66mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
FWAYGO Plum Cake Badder 1g
from Unknown Brand
60.66mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
FWAYGO Biscotti Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
61.85mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
MonsterXtracts SkywalkerOG Terp Sugar .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Monster Blue Star Terp Sugar 1g
from Unknown Brand
56.58mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Monster Chem 91 Terp Sugar 1g
from Unknown Brand
64.05mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
RedBudRoots Nightmare Cookies 1g
from Unknown Brand
73.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
True North Cookies & Cookies Crumble 1g
from Unknown Brand
75.62mg
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
True North Animal Burger Crumble 1g
from Unknown Brand
73.74mg
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Humblebee Wedding Pie Badder
from Unknown Brand
72.35mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Black Garlic Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
73.41mg
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Orange Cheddar Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
69.34mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
FWAYGO Hardcore OG Caviar Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
66.1mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Green Crack Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
74.34mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Chiefs Choice Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
74.37mg
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
RedBudRoots Sherb Breath 1g
from Unknown Brand
68.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Humblebee Pineapple Express Sugar
from Unknown Brand
79.52mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
FWAYGO Frosted Flake Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
60.93mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
RedBudRoots Chem IV 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Humblebee Pineapple Sorbet 1g
from Unknown Brand
81mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Midnightbar Thin Mints Chocolate Bar 185mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$250.185 gram
$250.185 gram
Kushy Punch Hybrid Raspberry Gummies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$150.1 gram
$150.1 gram
123456