barashiya on March 30, 2019

I've bought small amounts from several local shops around Eugene, mainly to try out new strains and "weed out" the good (for me) from the not-so-much, but Amazon Organics has been the ONE shop that consistently comes through with the best quality and strains that feel legit (comparing my personal results and published strain info). May be coincidence but so far, AO has also had the best daily deals on eighths of quality bud. Some of my purchases from another local shop have left me holding material of questionable quality, age, and even lineage. AO, though, is the one I now trust the MOST to deliver on what they advertise, and I just felt like giving back with an honest review to let ya'll know. AO, keep on truckin' and doing what you do.