4.7
10 reviews
Over priced. Prices aren’t accurate and aren’t willing to help customers.
The staff was friendly and eager to help I appreciate everything that you ladies did for me and S/O Oregrown for the free pax battery
Always a nice vibe here. Came in on a Saturday morning and both bud-tenders were friendly and accommodating. They helped me pick out a clone.
Been a long time customer here, they always have the highest quality across the board. Great prices on concentrates, flower and edibles, the staff welcoming and highly educated.
Over priced
One of the best places to go home of the 15$ gram of wax blue diamond idls my go to wax frm them check them out
Very friendly and knowledgeable. Great experience each time I stop by.
I've bought small amounts from several local shops around Eugene, mainly to try out new strains and "weed out" the good (for me) from the not-so-much, but Amazon Organics has been the ONE shop that consistently comes through with the best quality and strains that feel legit (comparing my personal results and published strain info). May be coincidence but so far, AO has also had the best daily deals on eighths of quality bud. Some of my purchases from another local shop have left me holding material of questionable quality, age, and even lineage. AO, though, is the one I now trust the MOST to deliver on what they advertise, and I just felt like giving back with an honest review to let ya'll know. AO, keep on truckin' and doing what you do.
First time here, they are the only shop that is open in the snowstorm. Thank you so much guys, came across town from west eugene. Made my day!
Staff are friendly, the shop is nice and the quality is great. Leafly doesnt give a "selection" category. Same selection and grower as up the street. Good job to you guys, but just need something different.