This place just feels kind of shady to me. Hand picked buds on display that aren't a very good representation of what is in the pre-pack. It would be a much more honest approach to simply pick a random pre-pack for the display.

Dispensary said:

We're sorry you feel the buds do not represent our display, but we can assure you nothing "shady" happens here. You know, you are always welcome to ASK next time to see a handful of 1/8s of the strain you want and pick exactly which one you want. Or you can get a MMJ Card and shop Medical where the buds are weighed independently and we are more than happy to pick you out choice nugs. Thanks for the feedback!