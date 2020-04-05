Deals
Now Offering Curbside Pick-Up Within 150 feet of our door. There are 3 convenient ways to order and pick up *Place your order through our Leafly Pick-Up. Once your order completed you will receive a text notification. When you arrive to the store give us a call. Let us know how you arrived, and we will run it out to you. **ID Check and Payment Before Product Is Handed Over. Cash Only** *Call in your order. We will give you an estimated time when your order will be completed. When you arrive to the store give us a call. Let us know how you pulled up and we will run it out to you. **ID Check and Payment Before Product Is Handed Over. Cash Only** *Shop inside. Pick out and pay, and we will run it out. As easy as it sounds. Just let us know what you pulled up in and we will run it out. **ID Check and Payment Before Product Is Handed Over. Cash Only**
