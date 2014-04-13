Amanda7580 on September 24, 2019

First time going in today, the prices on their deals are awesome! I expected the deals on flower to be lower quality, unknown growers, low THC content etc but I was wrong! Very pleased with my purchases, as was my wallet! The budtender was polite, friendly and very helpful, she carefully picked my flower, removing stems as she was weighing it. No one wants to pay for a bunch of stems! I'll definitely be going back again soon. My only issue at all is the parking as others have mentioned, it's very small and difficult to get out of. It is small inside the building but I didn't find it uncomfortably small, more cozy if you will.