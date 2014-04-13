AmeriCannaRx
Wide variety of great quality products. Americanna definitely has something for everyone, and the budtenders are always so helpful/friendly! Pro-tip : To avoid a struggle in the driveway, there's free street parking! (;
4.6
10 reviews
good value for the price.
Best shop in town, hands down! They always have TOP quality flower/products , including brands like doghouse which are extremely hard to find. Making a trip from the west side is well worth it to me being a true flower connoisseur. Staff are awesome and super helpful. Highly recommend checking this spot out!
Best Dispo in the state!! Best prices and best product
Long wait just for dabs but that’s my fault for coming on a Friday. At least service is always nice. Always nice seeing sean and the short girl was friendly
Americanna PDX is the place in Portland to get quality hash at affordable prices. They have quality flower too from top producers. Customer service is always top notch. Great deals and rewards.
Nice environment, Speedy Service, Great Products ( Dirty Arm Farms)
Kind of a bummer you guys don’t put THC and CBD on any of your flower on leafy menu
First time going in today, the prices on their deals are awesome! I expected the deals on flower to be lower quality, unknown growers, low THC content etc but I was wrong! Very pleased with my purchases, as was my wallet! The budtender was polite, friendly and very helpful, she carefully picked my flower, removing stems as she was weighing it. No one wants to pay for a bunch of stems! I'll definitely be going back again soon. My only issue at all is the parking as others have mentioned, it's very small and difficult to get out of. It is small inside the building but I didn't find it uncomfortably small, more cozy if you will.
Wish you were closer but will continue to come for the deals. My terp refill with my wallet as full. Shout out to Sean and Dank for always showing me new dabs