RichRut8706 on July 25, 2019

They are very personal with us costumers..the shop has great vibes and even better workers that make you feel very comfortable...they have a wide variety of products and they are very knowledgeable about what they sell... personally I love the flower selection and the great prices as well as the house pre-rolls are great..they also have a veteran discount...it's definitely a place to check out if you haven't already