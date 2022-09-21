We are a team of positive, determined, and friendly cannabis enthusiasts who focus on cultivating and providing high-quality cannabis products for the Ann Arbor community. We are obsessed with quality, knowledge, and hospitality. Our energy will always be used for creating and sourcing better cannabis products for our customers and for providing a comfortable environment to purchase those products. We offer Medical & Adult Use! We are professionals who view cannabis as a serious, powerful plant that should be approached with deliberateness and care, and available for all to use in a responsible and educated manner. Please come visit us at Apothecare of Ann Arbor for a friendly and educational conversation with an Apothecarist to start your journey towards better health.