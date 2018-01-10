299 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 118
Show All 81
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
Deals
Local Day Friday
Valid 10/1/2018
Local Dale Day! Residents of Cottage Grove, Creswell, Curtain, Drain, Disstan Lorane and Yoncalla receive 15% off You can't double up on discounts. Shop limits apply.
No additional discounts. Friday's only!
Local Day Friday
Valid 10/1/2018
Local Dale Day! Residents of Cottage Grove, Creswell, Curtain, Drain, Disstan Lorane and Yoncalla receive 15% off You can't double up on discounts. Shop limits apply.
No additional discounts. Friday's only!
All Products
Super Lemon Haze by Lingo
from Lingo
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skyttles by Albion Farms
from Albion Farms
23.34%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Skyttles
Strain
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queen Bee by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skull Cap by Oregrown
from Oregrown
16.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Skull Cap
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Doc Sampson by Rebel Spirit Flower
from Rebel Spirit Flower
23.83%
THC
___
CBD
$4.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Candy by Space Candy
from Space Candy
0.78%
THC
19.1%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Corazon by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
0.67%
THC
16.43%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemonade by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Acapulco Gold by Karmic Elevation
from Karmic Elevation
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1)2 by Lifted
from Lifted
14.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #12
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison by Tj's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sno by Lifted
from Lifted
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sno
Strain
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forest Park Purple by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Forest Park Purple
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MTF by TJ's Flower
from TJ's Flower
21.79%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MTF
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Alta
from Alta
19.4%
THC
1.1%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside down Cake by Herbington
from Herbington
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Strawberries by Bliss Cultivation
from Bliss Cultivation
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberries
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lezberado by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
21.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Lezberado
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
19.08%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia by Sugar Top Buddery
from Sugar Top Buddery
21.75%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$6.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$40½ oz
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MK Ultra by Tj's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
21.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Blossom by Genesis Pharms
from GENESIS PHARMS
26.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Blossom
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by Gold Label Brand
from Gold Label Brand
16.73%
THC
0.99%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness by Gold Label Brand
from Gold Label Brand
26.03%
THC
0.85%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie x Larryband by FenarioFarms
from FenarioFarms
8.24%
THC
7.44%
CBD
Sour Tangie x Larryband
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sacred Snow by Fenario Farms
from Fenario Farms
17.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Sacred Snow
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.78%
THC
0.09%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
High Desert Sour Sage by Oregrown
from Oregrown
20%
THC
0.06%
CBD
High Desert Sour Sage
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Primo Verde by Oregrown
from Oregrown
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Primo Verde
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Enjoy |THC| Tincture
from ENJOY Cannabis Co.
707mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
REL |.3g|CBD| Harlequin Nano
from REL
22.61%
THC
38.61%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$20each
In-store only
REL |1g| Aurora Co2 Cartridge
from REL
62.35%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
REL |1g| P Diesel CO2 Cartridge
from REL
64.09%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Purple Diesel
Strain
$30each
In-store only
White Label | D Frost X Tri SFV Shatter
from White Label Extracts
73.57%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Divine frost x triangle sfv
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Echo | Headbanger LR Terp Rocks
from Echo Electuary
81.2%
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Happy Cabbage | Chocolate Frost Sherb Rosin
from Happy Cabbage
71.05%
THC
0.67%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
12345 ... 8