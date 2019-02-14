Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
My favorite HASH. Much, Much Love. Upper Echelon Concentrates. Thanks TK$
PUREVIBEvape
on April 30, 2019
Stop by here and meet this AMAZING team! The customer service here is top-notch! The discounts on the nice variety of Cannabis products here are served on the daily. Wonderful staff, nice variety, and great pricing. PUREVIBE is glad to recommend Apothecary Farms - Denver!
Cheefinzdank710
on March 20, 2019
Favorite place to go, budtender Tim is very helpful, last time I was there he payed out everything they had to offer just because I had a broken leg, hooked me up with good deals too. Been here multiple times and have never had a bad experience
horroradorer
on March 10, 2019
I went to the grand opening of Apothecary Farms’ Denver location and was shocked at the high quality concentrate selection. It was huge! The store looks great and prices are actually doable.
lburress
on March 9, 2019
Knowledgeable, caring staff and top grade product! Excited to visit again
Kkohara1234
on March 6, 2019
This location is great, Best selection of wax in the denver area✌