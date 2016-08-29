Kristylinn on April 22, 2017

Went to this dispensary after much anticipation for the 1st time on 420. Should've stuck to places that i know have good quality. Bought 2 ounces. 1 was good, nothing outstanding, but the other looked and smelled ok, but crumbles to the touch and tastes super old. Their reciept says no returns, which I truely understand. But I called simply to let them know I felt screwed, the receptionist said there were many other customers complaining about the quality since they were so busy and specifically asked if it still weighed up 1 full oz. I said yes and she told me to speak to maggie or Melissa for an exchange. So the night before i went for the exchange i called to see what a good time to come in was. The guy i talked to said anytime. I show up the next day only to find out there are no managers there all day and they won't exchange anything! So why did she tell me they would! I drove from Escondido to Kearney mesa for them to tell me that they only had a good price on 420 because they knew what they were selling was old and not fresh. (Yes they really told me that). I still haven't heard from anyone ACTUALLY in charge.