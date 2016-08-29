DustinG8404
This place is epic. Bomb ass bud tenders, always have a great recommendation for bud to fit what you need. Three cheers to homies here.
Super helpful and friendly staff. Can’t beat the promos and quality of greens 👍
Fire trees, amazing staff. Will definitely come again and again!
I have been going to this dispensary since they opened and I thought I have gone to heaven! This is the Nordstrom of the finest medicine in town. But,,, the service has gone downhill. Change of management and staff. The staff is a much younger and not very compassionate to the older patients in chronic pain and I felt as they were talking down to me. I went back a couple more times to make sure I wasn't making that up in my head. And sure enough the service was the same. It seems like all they wanted to do is push the highest price buds without Listening to what it was I needed. As if they forgot why they are in this Business for. No Zen here🤤
Hello auntycatcat, Thank you for taking the time to share with us your experience at our collective. We apologize for your distasteful experience here at Apothekare. Please don't give up on us! We are in a moment of transition, and a few of our employees are still learning the ropes. Our team is here to help. Come in this weekend for our Fathers Day Specials! If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to call us at (858)836-1303. Keep in touch -Team Apothekare
My favorite dispensary in San Diego!
Hello Alex30 Good Morning, Thank you for taking the time out of your day to review our collective. Refer a friend with our referral program and get an 1/8th of flower or gram of wax as a gift. We look forward to serving you soon Alex30 -Team Apothekare
Great staff, frequent deals, amazing medicine.
Hello XanderTech, Thank you for leaving Apothekare such a positive review. We agree, our staff is top notch! For exciting deals on flower join us this weekend for our ER 1/4 and OZ special. $299 for all ER OZ!!! See you soon, Team Apothekare
The shop is well organized. I enjoy it so much, I have taken the whole Ohana over. My sons feel comfortable with the interaction. It feels well secured and the folks appear to be well seasoned in their information.
Hello Hello puasandiego, We are glad to hear you enjoyed your experience here with us! Thank you so much for taking the time to review our collect. Spread the love, refer your friends and family and we will give you a free 1/8th as a referral gift! Welcome to our collective, home to all your cannabis needs. Keep in Touch -Team Apothekare
Went to this dispensary after much anticipation for the 1st time on 420. Should've stuck to places that i know have good quality. Bought 2 ounces. 1 was good, nothing outstanding, but the other looked and smelled ok, but crumbles to the touch and tastes super old. Their reciept says no returns, which I truely understand. But I called simply to let them know I felt screwed, the receptionist said there were many other customers complaining about the quality since they were so busy and specifically asked if it still weighed up 1 full oz. I said yes and she told me to speak to maggie or Melissa for an exchange. So the night before i went for the exchange i called to see what a good time to come in was. The guy i talked to said anytime. I show up the next day only to find out there are no managers there all day and they won't exchange anything! So why did she tell me they would! I drove from Escondido to Kearney mesa for them to tell me that they only had a good price on 420 because they knew what they were selling was old and not fresh. (Yes they really told me that). I still haven't heard from anyone ACTUALLY in charge.
Hi Kristylinn, Thank you for taking the time to leave Apothekare a review. We're sorry for any confusion you may have experienced but we only do exchanges for faulty cartridges with original packaging and receipt. If you have any questions please give us a call at 858.836.1303.
Best shop ive been too. Every product is top barand. Loved they have pet meds. Very helpful upbeat kind.
Hello Hello Leeanh, Thank you so much for taking the time to leave our collective a review. Here at Apothekare we believe everyone deserves to reap the glorious benefits of herbs, even our four legged friends! We are so pleased to hear you enjoyed your visit here with us. Stop by on Easter Sunday to enjoy our easter egg goodie with a hidden message just for you! And thank you for making Apothekare your go-to for all your cannabis needs. See you soon, Team Apothekare
Never Disappointed with Apothekare's Service and Selection I have been to Apothekare several times now over a span of a year and have always received great service and walked out with quality flower and concentrates. Check in is always a breeze and am always greeted with a smile. Security is friendly and always makes me feel welcome. Rarely a long wait and the waiting room itself is comfy, clean, and spacious. One of my visits here, we were actually pulled aside by security as another dispensary had falsely red flagged my girlfriend's record in the system. It turned out to be a mistake, and Apothekare handled the situation professionally and allowed us into the budroom. Their budroom reminds me of a high end jewelry store with very nice glass shelves and casings, edible section, wood panels, LED TVs and even dog treats. My favorite things here are their cartridge selection and their flower of course, and the overall friendly and laid back environment. One instance, I bought a Bumble Bee cartridge which burst in my pocket the same day. I called ahead and when I came back, showed my receipt and the cartridge and they gladly replaced it for free. They also have Cannabis Co cartridges here which is my favorite so far as their product hits clean and has high quality craftsmanship. As far as dispensaries go, this place is my home.
Good Evening Frenchfrytilidie, Thank you so much for leaving us such a wonderful review about your experience here at Apotherkare. Thank you for leaving a comment about the cleanliness and aesthetics of our collective, we try. We are also very glad you and your girlfriend were able to enjoy the showroom and all the great things it has to offer. You are always welcome here, stop by for our 420 celebration for more savings !! See you soon, Team Apothekare