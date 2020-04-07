119 products
Last updated:
$0
$86
Vanilla Kush *ON SPECIAL*
from Arbors Wellness
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin Vape Cart - GMO *ON SPECIAL*
from Big Gas
0%
THC
___
CBD
$64.32½ g
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin Vape Cart - Forum Cookies *ON SPECIAL*
from Big Gas
70.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$64.32½ g
In-store only
Marys Medicinals - Transdermal 1:1 CBD/THC Compound 50mg *ON SPECIAL!*
from Mary's Medicinals
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$40.56each
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin Vape Cart - Trill Cake *ON SPECIAL*
from Big Gas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Trill Cake
Strain
$64.32½ g
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin Vape Cart - Melonade *ON SPECIAL*
from Big Gas
66.57%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Melonade
Strain
$64.32½ g
In-store only
All Products
Purple Punch
from Arbors Wellness
14.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$63.47⅛ oz
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Arbors Wellness
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$61.75⅛ oz
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Arbors Wellness
12.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$63.47⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple OG
from Arbors Wellness
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple OG
Strain
$24.531 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Skunk
from Arbors Wellness
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Skunk
Strain
$59.73⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosidos
from Arbors Wellness
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$19.731 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zkittles
from Arbors Wellness
17.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$61.75⅛ oz
In-store only
Secret DoSiDos
from Arbors Wellness
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$59.73⅛ oz
In-store only
Flavor Pack
from Arbors Wellness
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Flavour Pack
Strain
$66.9⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Arbors Wellness
9.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$63.46⅛ oz
In-store only
French Cookies
from Arbors Wellness
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
french cookies
Strain
$53.17⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Arbors Wellness
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$59.73⅛ oz
In-store only
GMO (Garlic Cookies)
from Arbors Wellness
29.18%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$22.31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mint Milano
from Arbors Wellness
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Milano
Strain
$21.441 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Arbors Wellness
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$59.73⅛ oz
In-store only
Fwaygo - Frosted Flake - Live Resin 1G
from Fwaygo
60.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Flake
Strain
$68.611 g
In-store only
Fwaygo - Biscotti - Live Resin 1G
from Fwaygo
61.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$68.611 g
In-store only
Big Gas Extracts Live Resin - Gelato Mints .5G
from Big Gas
74.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Big Gas Extracts Live Resin - Grease Breath .5G
from Big Gas
82.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Breath
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Big Gas Extracts Live Resin - GMO .5g
from Big Gas
79.3%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Big Gas Extracts Live Resin - The Juice .5g
from Big Gas
77.48%
THC
0%
CBD
The Juice
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Big Gas Extracts Live Resin - Trill Cake .5g
from Big Gas
70.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Trill Cake
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Big Gas Extracts Live Resin - Banana Lemon Cookies
from Big Gas
67.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cookies
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Chem 91 .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 91
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Do-Si-Do .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Grease Monkey .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Lemon Chem .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Chem
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Nightmare Cookies .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Super Lemon Cookies .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Cookies
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin - Viper Breath .5g
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Viper Breath
Strain
$51.46½ g
In-store only
Five Star Live Resin - Chookies 1g
from Five Star Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chookies
Strain
$85.761 g
In-store only
Kushy Punch - Strawberry Gummies (Sativa) 100mg
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21.44each
In-store only
Kushy Punch - Watermelon Gummies (Indica) 100mg
from Kushy Punch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.44each
In-store only
Kushy Punch - Private Reserve Strawberry- 100mg
from Kushy Punch
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.44each
In-store only
123